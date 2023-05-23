Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $35.20 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

