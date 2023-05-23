Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreased by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

