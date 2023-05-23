Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.