Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

