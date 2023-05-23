Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.3 %

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

