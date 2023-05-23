Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.