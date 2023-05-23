Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Greenland Technologies Holding Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenland Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Greenland Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Greenland Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

