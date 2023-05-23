Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

HRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$480.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$16.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.32.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

