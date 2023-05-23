Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 0.5 %

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.32. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

