Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
