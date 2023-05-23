Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAT. StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $837.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 112.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 107,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 786,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.