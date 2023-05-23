Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $200.00.

5/8/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00.

5/5/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $200.00.

5/4/2023 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $204.00.

5/4/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $240.00.

5/4/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $225.00.

5/4/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $240.00.

5/3/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $240.00.

5/1/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00.

4/17/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.2 %

WING stock opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

