Reviewing ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Peers

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 214 1191 2148 84 2.58

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.34%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.41%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.93 billion $91.50 million 4.87 ProFrac Competitors $2.68 billion $212.21 million -2.12

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.25% -12.91% 4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProFrac beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

