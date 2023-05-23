Reviewing Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qifu Technology and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qifu Technology presently has a consensus target price of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.00 $583.45 million $3.38 4.40 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.18 -$104.12 million ($0.17) -0.05

This table compares Qifu Technology and Cosmos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 23.86% 21.05% 9.62% Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48%

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Cosmos Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology. Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. The company was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

