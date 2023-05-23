ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
ReWalk Robotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46.
Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics
In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
