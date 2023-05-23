Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

