Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rollins by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

