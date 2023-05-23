Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

