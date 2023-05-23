Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$9.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

