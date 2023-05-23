Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$9.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.47.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
