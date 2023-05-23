Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $83.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

