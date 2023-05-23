Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $283.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.53), with a volume of 354736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.58).

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,513.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.10.

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is 1,578.95%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

