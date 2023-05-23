Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $688.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $18,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

