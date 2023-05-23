Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.26 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $213.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Get Rating

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

