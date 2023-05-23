Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

