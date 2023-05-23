Sandy Spring Bank Has $54,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

