SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SCPL opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

