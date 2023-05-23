Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Bruush Oral Care Inc. has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.88.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

