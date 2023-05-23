Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Critical Review

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Seagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 87.08 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -2.30 Seagen $2.06 billion 17.64 -$610.31 million ($3.49) -55.40

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seagen 0 11 6 0 2.35

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 156.25%. Seagen has a consensus price target of $190.47, suggesting a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Seagen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68% Seagen -31.55% -23.00% -17.93%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Seagen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

