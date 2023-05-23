Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Cut by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sealed Air by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

