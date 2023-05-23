Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Select Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

WTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.97. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 800,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 394,269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 311,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.