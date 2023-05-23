Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

