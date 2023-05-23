Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.10 billion.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OVV opened at C$46.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.26. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.