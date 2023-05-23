Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSGE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

NYSE MSGE opened at $38.24 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,963,000 after acquiring an additional 418,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

