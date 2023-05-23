Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.20), with a volume of 567854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.21).

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.43) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.09), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,324.48). Also, insider Rajiv Sharma purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($30,783.58). 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

