Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.20) on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The company has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,369.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,710.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,830.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,238.10%.

In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). Also, insider Mike Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($52,574.63). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

