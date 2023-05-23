Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
