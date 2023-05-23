Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

