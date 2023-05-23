Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,600 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Stock Up 2.9 %

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

