Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,314 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,662 shares of company stock valued at $376,508 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Several research analysts have commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

