Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,575 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

