Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $928.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $567.67 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $886.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $849.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

