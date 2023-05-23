Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $190,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $187.60 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

