Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,769,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 965,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

