Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,346 shares of company stock worth $15,122,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

