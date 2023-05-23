Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $263,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPK stock opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

