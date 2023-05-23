Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $178,000 Investment in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.01.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

