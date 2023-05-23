Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 460,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NATI opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $58.30.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

