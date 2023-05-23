Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.75. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

