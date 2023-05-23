Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,464,335 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464,335 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 578,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

