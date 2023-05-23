Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 360,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $22,390,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $223.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.44 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

