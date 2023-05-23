Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:HMN opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -507.69%.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)
- Solar Panel Demand Makes Canadian Solar a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Will Dividends Take Center Stage In The Second Half Of 2023?
- 3 Large Banks Presenting Value Opportunities After Sector Selloff
- 2 Tech Stocks With Upgrades and Positive Outlook
- C3.ai Executes a Rope-a-Dope Attack on Sleeping Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.