Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HMN opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

