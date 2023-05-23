Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 128,865 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth $844,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

